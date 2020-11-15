It was an interesting summer for the Backpack Program at the Cleveland United Methodist Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to shop and pack bags of food for the children in the A.A. Cole Elementary School District as we have for the past 12 years. Our program began in 2007 with the idea to provide healthy food for weekends during the summer for children in the Cleveland and Constantia elementary school districts. We dropped off bags of food to the recreation programs in the town of Constantia and village of Cleveland weekly where children received lunches daily throughout the summer. This was the first year that we were worried that we could not continue the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that were enforced. We could not shop and gather to pack bags. In addition, the local recreation programs were canceled.
As you know, 2020 brought many challenges to each of us. We knew we needed to provide food to children in our program this summer, but did not know how we could do it with the restrictions placed on us. Early in the year we had contact with the Food Bank of Central New York. They asked if we would like to participate in a grant which would provide free food for our program. They did not receive the grant, but called to inform us in May that the federal government would provide funding for their summer food programs including our Backpack Buddy Program. Beginning July 9, we received boxes of food for each child in our program for eight weeks. Since the recreation programs for the town of Constantia and village of Cleveland were closed, we opted to distribute the food directly from our church. The food boxes were unloaded from the truck and placed into our church hallway on pallets. Four to five of our members, including Pastor Wendy Morrison; Youth Pastor Matt Morrison and their family, distributed the food in a drive-through style on Thursday evenings and Friday mornings. We received a total of 850 boxes of food. We distributed a total of 817 boxes of food, 317 boxes of fresh produce (one per family) and 60 packages of frozen sausage patties over eight weeks. The 33 boxes of food left were donated to the North Shore Food Pantry. We had 130 children from 49 families registered this year.
Each box of food contained family friendly items including cereal, canned tuna, canned vegetables, boxes of macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and soup, snack bags peanut butter and jelly, juice boxes and GoGo squeezable fruit packages. In addition, we received boxes of fresh produce for several weeks with a variety of fruit and vegetables.
All of the children in our program were invited to attend our Back to School Bonanza on Aug. 22. We had to adapt to the COVID-19 restrictions, but were able to provide a new backpack, bag of school supplies, new/used clothing and boxed lunch to 99 children from 38 families. The cost of this program was funded with donations and money from our Backpack Buddy Program.
We adapted to the change and continued to provide healthy food for area families. The families were appreciative and we all wore our masks, even on the evening that it was 94 degrees!
A special thank you goes out to the Food Bank of Central New York and their exceptional staff who worked with us over the summer to assist the children of the north shore communities.
