The Clifton-Fine Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation has given nearly $6,000 in grants to fund four community projects that will benefit southeast St. Lawrence County.
The Cultural Arts Committee in Wanakena has received $2,000 for a sustainable dock open to community use. The grant was made in partnership with a gift from the Stephen Moyer & Lester Allen Fund of the community foundation.
The Clifton-Fine Lions Club has received nearly $2,000 to buy 21 new high-definition televisions for Clifton-Fine Hospital and its extended care facility.
The Cranberry Lake North Shore Hub has received $1,500 to install a concrete pad that will be open to the community for events, concerts and other outdoor activities.
The Clifton Community Library has received $300 to build activity kit backpacks for visitors to use at no cost.
The Clifton-Fine Community Fund will accept grant funding proposals in August 2024. Applications will open early next summer. To make a gift to the fund, visit nnycf.org.
A committee of citizens from the Clifton-Fine region collaborates with the community foundation to evaluate grant requests each year. The Clifton-Fine Economic Development Corp. is also a partner.
Since 2014, the fund has awarded more than two dozen organizations nearly $45,000 to support 45 projects and initiatives.
