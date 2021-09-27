OSWEGO - The Oswego Church of Christ will hold a clothing giveaway starting at 10 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. on Oct. 2. There will be clothing for the entire family, as well as small household items. Food will be provided (hot dogs, chips, cookies and bottled water). Tables will be set-up all around the parking lot.
The church is located at the corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road.
If have any questions, call 315-343-6737 (Mary Dirk).
