FULTON - CNY Arts Center received a donation from Rueby Wood and his family who recently celebrated the premiere of the Disney Plus Movie “Better Nate Than Ever” which Rueby starred in as the title character. CNY Arts Center is recognized as the place the young actor began his acting career with a lead role in Willy Wonka Jr. The family donated a portion of the proceeds from the recent movie premiere.
“We are so proud of, and happy for, the success Rueby has had since his early days here at the Arts Center,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “He was just four years old when he first joined his parents onstage to sing during our very first Arts Fest on the River in the year we formed the organization.
“Over the years he was in several Jr. productions and played the title character in the classic musical Oliver. His mother, Gina Holsopple, was music director for many of those shows and taught private piano and voice lessons for several years at the Arts Center. His dad, Matthew Wood, was seen on stage in several productions, including the SAMMY award winning Twelve Angry Men.
“It has truly been a family affair since the very beginning of the Arts Center and we appreciate the entire family and their support of the Arts Center. We applaud Rueby for following his dreams and his family for the tireless effort they give to support him. Rueby is a natural showman and I know the world audience will be as delighted as we are in seeing his talent on a broader stage,” Fox concluded. “We are very grateful for their support.”
For more information about the Arts Center visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
