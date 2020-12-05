CNY Arts Center receives grant award from Shineman Foundation

FULTON - CNY Arts Center recently was awarded a $24,000 grant by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation to purchase and install a movie projection system that will launch an Art Movie House in the center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
“Since the pandemic forced us to close our theatre to live performances, we were challenged to find alternative ways to deliver programming and stimulate new sources of income,” Nancy Fox, executive director, explained. “We reimagined the use of our theatre space and how it could be outfitted to offer movies. There has not been a movie house in Fulton in nearly 30 years and, even though we’re not offering new releases or features, we think this will be a welcome and natural addition to our arts programming.”
With limited socially distanced audiences and monthly movie events, the Arts Center will offer classic family films, art movies and documentaries, and independent films to meet a variety of interests among movie goers.
“We will offer movie ‘events’ that bring families together with classics and cult favorites, building experiences around the theme of the movie,” Fox continued. “We also want to develop our relationship with the growing film industry in Syracuse serving as a location to premiere new independent films. This is in support of our screenwriter’s group that meets monthly.”
When it is safe to return to a traditional live performance season, the center plans to balance the calendar to offer both live and screened performances. This projection system strengthens its position as a downtown anchor stimulating foot traffic and supporting local businesses by providing an alternative source of family and individual entertainment.
The center will continue to provide a safe and clean environment meeting all recommended COVID-19 health requirements. Audiences will be seated by an usher to ensure safe distancing, restrooms cleaned before and after each screening, disposable paper goods in concessions and monitoring crowd capacity at all times will be strictly enforced.
“Once again the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has taken a proactive role in building a better future for the region by supporting our bid for this transition at the Arts Center,” said Fox. “By stimulating our economic vitality and building the capacity of the arts center to thrive in any scenario, we are well-suited to diversify our programming and survive whatever the ‘new normal’ turns out to be. We are immensely grateful for the foundation’s continued support.”
The new projection system is scheduled to be operative by the end of January. A season of movie events will be announced after the first of the year.
CNY Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more information visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS(2787).
