CNY Arts Center receives Price Chopper grant for food

FULTON - CNY Arts Center announced they received a $1,000 grant from Price Chopper Golub Foundation to support Youth Arts Education cooking classes for 2021.
“We are so grateful to Price Chopper for supporting our youth programming,” said Mary Simmons, Youth Arts co-director. “We added culinary arts cooking class to our roster last year when our new kitchen was completed. Having a resource to cover the cost of the food used in those classes is a great asset. Thank you!”
The cooking classes are held during Artycation, which began its spring semester April 1, held on Thursdays for 10 weeks. The full day classes offer art, music, theatre and cooking.
Cooking classes will also be offered this year during Arty Camp where older children will prepare a daily lunch for other campers. A fall semester of Artycation will return with more cooking classes and other arts.
“We are only able to offer this kind of programming with the support of our corporate partners,” Simmons continued. “We appreciate the collaboration that allows us to offer an option like cooking classes. It’s a win-win for the children.”
For more information about youth programming, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787). The center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
