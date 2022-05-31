CNY Arts Center upgrades security system

On account of a recent grant from Walmart, the CNY Arts Center was able to purchase a new large screen TV monitor for the security system purchased with last year’s Walmart grant. The new system is a great asset to the organization. Board member Bill Grace (left), and Executive Director Nancy Fox (far right) were assisted by store lead Kristie and a Walmart associate with the purchase. CNY Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com.
