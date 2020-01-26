CNY Pomeroy Appraisers donates professional dress clothing to Catholic Charities

FULTON - CNY Pomeroy Appraisers, Manlius, recently donated a large quantity of men’s and women’s professional/career dress clothing to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director, (left). “We are extremely grateful to CNY Pomeroy Appraisers for this donation,” Pekow said. “This type of clothing will be of tremendous assistance for those seeking attire for a job interview, or for their work day.” Making the donation are Susan D. Baldwin, MAI, AI-GRS, president, CNY Pomeroy Appraisers; and James Davenport, senior appraiser. For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
