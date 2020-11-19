NEW HAVEN — Knights of Columbus members from St. Joseph Council No. 254, Fulton, Bill Aiken (above right) delivered Coats for Kids to the New Haven Elementary School in New Haven on Nov. 10. Carolyn Maloney (above left) accepted coats for New Haven Elementary.
A total of 156 coats were delivered this fall for children at the following schools: Fairley Elementary, Hannibal District; Mexico Elementary, Mexico District; New Haven Elementary, Mexico District; Palermo Elementary, Mexico District; Granby Elementary, Fulton District; Lanigan Elementary, Fulton District; Volney Elementary, Fulton District; Fairgrieve Elementary, Fulton District; and Phoenix Elementary, Phoenix District.
