WATERTOWN — A state trooper is raising money for an academy classmate who was recently injured in a car crash.
Alicia Gorka, a state trooper who graduated from the academy in March and had since been assigned to the station in Watertown, was injured in a crash on her way to work May 12 when a vehicle turned in front of her on Route 342 in Pamelia.
Trooper Gorka was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with a broken ankle and lower leg. She underwent surgery and is now recovering, which means she might be out of work for at least two months.
Ashley Stanley, a state trooper who graduated in Trooper Gorka’s class and lived across the hall from her, knows that her classmate hasn’t had time to save up sick leave.
As a result, Ms. Stanley is organizing a fundraiser to benefit her colleague.
“I would do it for any of the girls,” she said, “or any of the guys for that matter.”
She is selling “thin blue line” car coasters, which are designed to fit into cup holders and are washable.
“Most people do a T-shirt or a bracelet,” Trooper Stanley said. “Everybody has those, so I got on Pinterest and I was scrolling blue-line gifts, and this coaster popped up.”
Trooper Stanley, who is stationed in Horseheads, Chemung County, said her local printing company gave her a significant discount to apply the blue line on the coasters.
She said donations have been flooding in and they are set to be delivered next week. Anyone who is interested in buying a coaster to benefit Trooper Gorka is asked to contact Trooper Stanley. Her email address is anstanley@yahoo.com. She’s accepting mailed checks, PayPal or Venmo. Her Venmo account is ashley_stanley3449, but starting with an email would be most helpful.
It’s $10 for one coaster or $15 for 2.
“The state police family has been amazing,” Trooper Stanley said. “I’ve had retired groups that stay together reach out and offer donations and well wishes. I feel like we have to have each others’ backs in this day and age.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.