College, United Way, Oswego Elks team up for food, toy, pet supply drive

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s SEFA (State Employees Federated Appeal) and the United Way of Greater Oswego County are teaming up with the Oswego Elks Lodge as a dropoff point for this year’s holiday toy, food and pet supply drive.
The pandemic has disrupted a lot of the usual collection activities, but a large community need remains.
SUNY Oswego’s Holiday Toy Drive usually supports more than 1,000 local families in partnership with the Oswego County children’s fund. The food drive supports pantries that are seeing ever-pressing needs, and donations of toiletries and cleaning supplies in addition to non-perishable food items are welcome. The added pet food and supply component acknowledges that, for many families in the community, these important companions need support as well.
The Oswego Elks Lodge on the corner of West Fifth and Bridge streets, has helped by supplying an opportunity for touchless drop off of food, toys, personal items or pet food or supplies in their vestibule from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 24, and Nov. 7 and 14.
For more information on this project or the SEFA campaign, visit oswego.edu/sefa.
