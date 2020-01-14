Combating addiction

OSWEGO - Eric Bresee (second from right), executive director of Farnham Family Services, accepts a donation from the Church of the Resurrection, Oswego’s Episcopal Church. Representing the church are, from left: Sally Sarkissian, Erik Filkins and Doren Norfleet. Farnham is a nonprofit organization that provides drug and alcohol addiction treatment and prevention services in Oswego County. “Farnham delivers a vital service to our community,” said Filkins, senior warden of the church. “The people of our congregation applaud and support its important work.”
