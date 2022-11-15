MASSENA — A new volunteer committee is looking to honor “Hometown Heroes.”
The Hometown Heroes Committee of Massena wants to honor military veterans who have served or are serving by placing banners in their honor or memory in still to be determined locations in the village.
Committee member Martha Slack said the committee would like to extend the 24-inch by 72-inch banners down Main, Andrews and East Orvis streets, “wherever we have poles, and wherever we can hang the brackets.” They would hang from May through approximately November when Christmas decorations are placed on the poles.
She said the initiative has been under consideration for several years, starting with art teachers in the Massena Central School District, but ran into some obstacles. Now, it’s taking shape after recent discussions with Mayor Gregory M. Paquin.
The initial idea was to recognize veterans, but the group decided active duty members should also be included. The “hero” must be currently serving, honorably discharged, retired or deceased, and must be a graduate of or have attended Massena High School until serving in the military.
The banners will resemble those used to recognize graduating high school seniors. Mr. Paquin is working with the village’s Department of Public Works and town’s Massena Electric Department to have them hung when they’re ready.
“We were able to obtain the brackets from the school that they used to hang the senior banners up with. We hope to have this all done by Memorial Day and maybe do something in conjunction with the Memorial Day ceremony that they have down at Veterans Park,” Mrs. Slack said.
Applications will be available for pickup in about a week at VFW Post 1143, the Massena Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 79, AMVETS Post 4 and Massena Public Library.
“We’re going to try to make it as available to people as we possibly can,” she said.
The applications explain the program and how individuals would submit their photo for the banner — either an 8x10 or digital version can be used. The cost is $30 per banner, with one banner per veteran or servicemember. Checks are payable to American legion Auxiliary Post 79 with “Hometown Heroes” in the memo line. They will be accepted through Jan. 10 for the 2023 season.
“That will pay for the banner and the sewing,” Mrs. Slack said. “The banners are going to be made down at AJ Embroidery. There’s going to be two banners per pole. Brian Jenack will sew the two banners together so they can go up back-to-back. They’re good-sized and you’ll be able to see them.”
Meanwhile, she said committee members are sending letters to service organizations to raise money in case they have to purchase more brackets, “which we hope we do. I’m hoping this is a big success. We don’t have any idea how many veterans are in Massena. That makes it tough, so we’re just kind of winging it.”
Depending on the number of applications they receive, preference will be given to veterans, followed by active servicemembers.
“We’re going to try and do both,” Mrs. Slack said. “As space fills up, we will never turn down a veteran over an active duty member.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.