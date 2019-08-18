MEXICO - The veterans monument in the Mexico Village Cemetery soon will have some company.
The beautification committee of the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce is raising money to install a flagpole near the monument “to proudly fly the American flag,” according to a Facebook post.
Committee member Sue Vaughn said the committee has been hoked up with a company online that sells flagpoles. She said the committee needs to raise $700.
“John Powers (the village’s superintendent of public works) suggested the company,” Vaughn said. “The flagpole will be 25 feet tall and the flag on top and will have a solar light on top.”
The beautification committee also has worked on other projects in the village, including flower bags along Main Street this summer and geranium planters maintained by this group.
More floral efforts can be expected next spring and summer.
“We’re looking at other ways to make the village more attractive to residents, tourists and those who work in Mexico or just travel through each day,” states the Facebook post.
The Veterans Monument is at the front of the cemetery, which is at the intersection of Academy and Liberty streets. Each Memorial Day people gather to remember those who died to protect the country’s freedoms.
The monument stands 34 feet tall and was dedicated in 1889. The cemetery itself has been open since 1838.
Vaughn said the only flags in the cemetery right now are the little ones on individual graves, so the committee thought it is important for a flagpole and larger flag to be put up to “remind us all of the sacrifices made by the hundreds of veterans buried in our beautiful village cemetery.”
Vaughn said the committee hopes to have the flagpole purchased and installed by Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Anyone who would like to donate can send a check to Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 158, Mexico N.Y. 13114. Please place in the note or memo area that the money is for the Beautification Project.
Donations received over the amount needed for this flagpole will be applied to beautification efforts in 2020.
