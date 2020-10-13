WATERTOWN — In partnership with the Food Bank of CNY, American Dairy Association North East, and USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the Community Action Planning Council will provide a food box distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at the CAPC warehouse, 588 Morrison St.
This distribution will be one box of food per family, with all items in one box containing fresh produce, dairy products and protein product.
The link to register for the distribution will be available starting Oct. 14 on the CAPC Facebook page as well as the organization’s website, https://www.capcjc.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.