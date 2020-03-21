WATERTOWN — Last month, more than 130 Community Bank N.A. branches joined together to host a food drive in honor of National Canned Food Month with the goal of collecting 5,000 items for local food pantries and food banks. In total, participating branches collected 12,290 non-perishable items and nearly $850 in donations.
“Our local food banks, pantries and shelves need our continued support,” Community Bank N.A. VP Regional Retail Banking Manager Rita Walldroff said in a statement. “It’s been an amazing experience to deliver the items to each pantry and hear the impact the donation will have on the organization and our neighbors in need. We can’t thank everyone enough who contributed to the food drive and helped restock these local pantries.”
This was the third consecutive year Community Bank N.A. hosted the initiative.
More than 115 food pantries, shelves and banks received donations from the drive.
Participating local branches included Harrisville, Madrid, Gouverneur, Star Lake, Lyons Falls, Norwood, Rome Brooks and Turin Road, Massena, Hermon, Old Forge, Watertown Arsenal and Washington Street, Ogdensburg Ford and State Streets, Adams, Boonville Main Street, Clayton, Canton, Fulton, Pulaski, Black River, Oswego, West Carthage and Heuvelton.
