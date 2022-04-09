Community Bank donates to UMC Blessing Box

Together with customers, Community Bank’s Gouverneur branch recently collected more than 400 food and personal hygiene items for the Canton United Methodist Church’s blessing box and Friday dinners program. Pictured are Judy Bush, left, CUMC good services coordinator, and Cate Sforza, Community Bank customer service representative. Submitted Photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.