Community bank gives to AHA

Community Bank NA, Washington Street, Watertown, recently made a donation of $2,500 to the American Heart Association. The funds will benefit the Kids Heart Challenge, a three-week fundraising challenge at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School, Watertown. From left, are Shauna Dupee, Community Bank retail service officer; Bridget Davis, Community Bank retail service officer; Stacy Spaziani, American Heart Association regional director; and Al Romano, Community Bank branch manager.
