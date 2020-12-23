FULTON — The seventh annual “Tithe My Shoes” drive resulted in the collection of hundreds of pairs of shoes and boots. Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay is pictured (left) with Mudd Murphy (right), former mayor of Central Square and executive director of the Oswego County Conferences of Mayors.
Leader Barclay thanked everyone who donated to this year’s effort and thanked Murphy for heading up the drive every year. Murphy will bring the shoes to Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair in Syracuse, who donates them to the Rescue Mission.
Before donating, the shoes are disinfected, repaired, if needed, and given to the Rescue Mission in Onondaga and Oswego counties.
This year, Rotella expects to collect 20,000 pairs of shoes and boots from the regional, annual shoe drive.
