NORWOOD — For about five years, members of the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department has been trying to get a new rescue truck over concerns about the aging vehicle they currently have in service.
On Thursday, with great praise to the community, the department was able to procure a 2001 4 Guys Heavy Rescue fire truck from Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Department, at no cost to taxpayers of the village.
“The community did a lot of it through all of the fundraising we have each year, loot in the boot, chicken barbecues, the ATV/UTV run, and we are starting to get into a spaghetti dinner,” Norwood Fire Department Association President and Treasurer Michael S. Daggett said. “But with those events and with everyone who contributes, including the local businesses that just come over and give us a donation, that’s how we were able to get the truck.”
He said Norwood Fire Chief Harold Loomis Jr. got in touch with Gouverneur Fire Chief Tom Conklin who invited them to come have a look at the truck. A deal of $50,000 was struck between the two departments, Mr. Daggett said.
“Our old rescue truck, we’ve been trying to get one for four or five years. It was no good. Norwood needed a new rescue truck, so we lucked out and got one,” he said.
“This is all Norwood Fire Department Association fundraising money that is helping us get this truck. No tax money, no raising taxes, just community people that help support us each year.”
