WATERTOWN — Five local nonprofits and programs will each receive a share of $20,000 in grant funding from the LEAD Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation through the council’s Impact Grant Program.
After evaluation of nearly two dozen applications, council members sought to enhance the work of organizations that impact quality of life but are a bit less visible in the area.
“Council members are excited to support our communities with funding for organizations and programs that are committed to strengthening quality of life in our region,” Erin Simser, LEAD Council chair, said in a statement. “It is encouraging to see local nonprofits working so hard to improve life for north country residents. We hope to continue to support many more organizations and programs in the future.”
The five organizations receiving impact grants are:
• $6,400 to help Stage Notes resume live, in-person performances with a new production planned for summer. Stage Notes works to educate young theater students through creative performances, workshops and productions, while also teaching them about the importance of community arts. With the help of this grant, Stage Notes will return to the stage in July with “RENT, School Edition.”
• $5,000 for HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community to support its instrument and equipment lending library. The organization is purchasing and collecting instruments for the library, which is housed at Trinity Episcopal Church. The lending library is an opportunity for people to engage in the performing arts while removing the financial barrier of purchasing or renting an instrument.
• $4,100 for the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization to help train 20 emergency responders on basic actions to stop life-threatening bleeding following emergencies. Responders who complete “Stop the Bleed” training will become instructors for up to 25 free training sessions at key community sites this year. The goal is to train up to 500 people in the region to alleviate pressures on north country first responders.
• $2,500 for the Canton Church and Community Program to strengthen its food supply through the purchase of high-quality local meat and produce from regional producers. Funding will allow the program to help the local economy and regional farmers while offering healthy meats, eggs and produce to those they serve.
• $2,200 for Norwood’s Community Lunch Program for Kids to continue supporting the critical and essential needs of families with children and vulnerable senior citizens across the communities it serves.
LEAD and its grant program are supported by the Hyde-Stone Charitable Foundation of the Northern New York Community Foundation, Carthage Savings and Loan Association, Morgia Wealth Management and donors to the Friends of the Foundation Annual Community Betterment Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.