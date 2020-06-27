WATERTOWN — At a time when animosity and calls for reform grow against law enforcement agencies across the nation due to instances of police brutality, local community members came together to show their appreciation to Jefferson County road patrol platoons and others Wednesday night.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neill, the first elected female sheriff in the history of New York state, a group of ladies somehow connected to State Police donated the baskets not only to the local road patrols, but also police and state troopers. Sheriff O’Neill does not know the identities of those who donated the baskets, but is sure of the impact they had in Jefferson County.
“I think it meant the world to the road patrol departments to hear from our community that they’re supported and the community is happy with the service provided,” she said. “They appreciate that the community stands with them.”
A large gift basket piled high with items like snacks, drinks, gift cards and more was given to each of the four road patrol platoons Wednesday. Along with the baskets, the supportive community members came out with signs and cheers to show their appreciation and encourage the officers during this time.
Overwhelmed by the show of support, a member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took to the office’s official Facebook page to express the gratitude the officers felt. According to the post, 50 to 60 supportive individuals stopped by Wednesday night with gift baskets, signs and cheers of support for the road patrols because “police across the country have been getting unfairly beat up by the national media.”
The post went on to thank the kind individuals, though it expressed that those words didn’t cover the department’s appreciation, and said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office serves the best community.
“We all feel the national media has been extremely unfair to the police officers that do a great job day in and day out without a second thought,” Sheriff O’Neill said. “We’re so grateful to have the community we serve appreciate our efforts and recognize that we have extremely professional, hardworking and talented officers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.