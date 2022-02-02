WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced $10,000 in Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge grants to 20 nonprofit organizations that serve Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
Now in its fifth year, the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge is open to all tri-county middle school students. This year’s program committee reviewed 193 entries from seventh and eighth graders who recommended grants to 93 different organizations.
Schools participating in the 2020-21 challenge include Augustinian Academy, Belleville-Henderson, Case Middle School, LaFargeville, Lyme, South Jefferson, Thousand Islands Middle School, Beaver River, Lowville Academy, Canton, Edwards-Knox, Massena and Morristown.
“Efforts to instill community engagement in our youth not only build upon the past, but provide hope for the future,” Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said in a statement. “We were pleased to see participation from students across all three counties, and the grants will have widespread and varied impact, both geographically and the types of organizations receiving support.”
The initiative was launched in 2017 to introduce middle school students to concepts of philanthropy and community needs. In the past five years, 103 students have been selected to present 99 grants totaling $50,000 to 82 different nonprofit organizations that serve tri-county residents.
Charitable organizations students selected for funding range from those that provide support for essential human needs, fire protection, and animal welfare to those that strengthen and enrich communities through education, arts and culture, health and wellness, and recreation.
As public health guidelines permit, the Community Foundation and schools will work with winning students in the coming weeks to coordinate visits to their respective charitable agencies to present grants and learn more about the organizations they chose.
A committee judged and scored the applications with results as follows, with each organization receiving $500:
St. Lawrence County
• Society of the United Helpers
• Canton Free Library
• Potsdam Humane Society
• Massena Meals on Wheels
• Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley
• Massena Public Library
• Morristown Gateway Museum
• Police Activities League of Massena
• St. Lawrence Health Foundation
• Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund
Lewis County
• Double Play Community Center
• Lewis County Search and Rescue
• Mountain View Prevention Services
• Lewis County Agricultural Society
• Lewis County Humane Society
• Adirondack Mennonite Camping Association
• Lewis County Hospital Foundation
Jefferson County
• Watertown Urban Mission
• Cape Vincent Fire Department
• Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry
