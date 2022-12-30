WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded a combined $10,000 in Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge grants to 10 nonprofit organizations that serve Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The foundation said in a statement Thursday that the challenge, now in its sixth year, was open to all tri-county middle school students. This year’s program committee reviewed 124 entries from seventh and eighth graders in 11 different school districts who recommended grants to 93 different organizations that serve residents across the three counties.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.