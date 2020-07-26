OSWEGO COUNTY - The Friends of Camp Hollis recently announced its list of donors from 2019. The group is a nonprofit organization that supports Camp Hollis, a children’s camp which has served Oswego County families since 1946. Each year, through financial and in-kind contributions, the Friends of Camp Hollis provides partial and full scholarships to hundreds of families, allowing their children the opportunity to attend the recreational camp. In 2019, the Friends of Camp Hollis received support from the following:
Through the Friends’ annual fundraiser, Kids-N-Trucks: Scriba Fire Department, Oswego Lions Club, Oswego County Federal Credit Union, Fulton Savings Bank, Vistra Energy, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Syracuse Corvette Club, Inc., Bev’s Dairy Treats, Bosco and Geers Food Market, Burke’s Home Center, Burritt Motors, Byme Sales, James J. Campbell, MD, PC, Canale Insurance and Accounting, Dowd Funeral Home, Eagle Beverage, Fulton Lions Club, Great Eastern Whiteout, IBEW Local Union -43, Nelson Funeral Home, Ontario Orchards, Oswego County Mutual Insurance Company, Oswego Elks Lodge -271, Oswego Quality Carpet, Pathfinder Bank, Plumbers and Steam Fitters Local 73, Rotary Club of Oswego Sunrise, G. Shanley, Vanguard and Til Services.
Donations were also received from Alpha Phi Omega, Ted and Kathy Andolina, Suzanne Brown, Camp Hollis Staff of 2019, C & B Farms, Corina Canfield, Jackie Christian, Jenn Cottet and Family, Jolene DeSain and Nancy Hoyt (In memory of Jerry Rounsville), Carol Dexter, Barbara Dix, Richard Favata Jr., Frank Fisher, Gretchen Flick, Amanda Forest, Joe Glerum, Sharon Goodroe, Michael Gray, Kathy Hall, Hannibal Girl Scout Troop -10248, Keith Hammecker, Joanne Harter, Sarah (Gould) Hill, Karen Jones, London and Cassara Jones, Mary Kilmer, Linda Katherine Kintz (in memory of Dorothy DeHollander), Mark and Joy Knopp, Linda Knowles, Rick and Robin Kulibert, Jodi Larkin, ,Rachel LeVea, Kelsey Lomber, Tom Long, Vicki Mather, Cindy McLean, Keeghan McSweeney, Mexico Middle School staff, Ann Miller, Oliver Paine Greenhouse, John Ponzi, Patty Ponzi, Heather Richards, Paula Rohn, Cynthia Marie Schultz, Senior Camping, Jeanne Smith, Kimberly Smith, Herbert Smithson III, Zak Stetson, SUNY Oswego Tennis Team, Fran Wadas, Walmart, Ed and Delores Walrath, John Walsh Jr., in honor of Katie Warner, Marjorie Waters (In memory of Dorothy DeHollander), Women’s Club of Fulton.
To contribute to the Friends of Camp Hollis in 2020 so it may continue helping provide healthy recreation for Oswego County children, visit its website, http://friendsofcamphollis.org and click on the “support” button.
