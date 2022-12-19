Compass FCU donates holiday funds to OCSD schools during “Month of Giving”

OSWEGO - Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $700 to all five Oswego City School District elementary schools as well as Oswego Middle School. The funds will be used for holiday assistance to local Oswego-area families and students in need.
All the schools receiving donations are participants in the Compass FCU “Bank at School” program. The credit union sponsors an in-school banking program at all elementary schools and Oswego Middle School to help students learn about the importance of saving money. As part of the program, Compass will open a free account for students who choose to participate. On “Bank Days”, students who participate and deposit money into savings will be able to choose a prize for the day and will also be entered into a chance for a variety of year-end prizes, including gift cards, coupons and more.
Principal Mary Volkomer accepted the check for Kingsford Park, presented courtesy of Bank At School advisor and Compass FCU Marketing Administrator Dan Kapuscinski. “Thank you to Compass Federal Credit Union for their generosity, this will certainly help us give back to the community and provide assistance and spirit to our families in the area who are most in need of our support this holiday season,” Volkomer said. “With the help of many generous donations, the Holiday Giving Project continues to bring light to many families this season,” said project coordinator and Kingsford Park School (KPS) kindergarten teacher Carolyn Slobodian.
During the 2020-2021 school year and the COVID-19 pandemic holiday spike, the KPS Holiday Giving Project committee was gearing up when the Oswego City School District went to a full virtual model on Nov. 17. Unlike other years, the fifth-grade class was unable to make their annual trip for holiday shopping. Many community members supported the project, paving the way to be able to shop and provide for families. That year, the committee was able to help 47 families and 75 children at Kingsford Park School. Throughout the course of the 2021-22 school year, the KPS Student Council collected socks, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant for families in the Oswego community for the upcoming holidays. Toys and other goods were collected and donated as well by various community members and participants. The school was able to help over 40 families and their children. The KPS Student Council hopes to exceed its goals for the 2022-23 school year.
This donation by Compass Federal Credit Union helps mark the beginning of their festive holiday season, along with the kick-off of a holiday toy and food drive thanks to partnerships with Oswego County Toys for Tots and Human Concerns, Inc. Bins are already available at Compass FCU’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, as well as at the credit union’s offices at 300 W. First St. in Oswego and at 208 N. Second St. in Fulton.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.