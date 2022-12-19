Compass FCU donates holiday funds to OCSD schools during “Month of Giving”

Dan Kapuscinski is on the far right. Also pictured is Fitzhugh Park School Principal Mary Volkomer alongside FPS students.

OSWEGO - Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $700 to all five Oswego City School District elementary schools as well as Oswego Middle School. The funds will be used for holiday assistance to local Oswego-area families and students in need.

All the schools receiving donations are participants in the Compass FCU “Bank at School” program. The credit union sponsors an in-school banking program at all elementary schools and Oswego Middle School to help students learn about the importance of saving money. As part of the program, Compass will open a free account for students who choose to participate. On “Bank Days”, students who participate and deposit money into savings will be able to choose a prize for the day and will also be entered into a chance for a variety of year-end prizes, including gift cards, coupons and more.

