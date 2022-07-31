ConnextCare announces 2022 Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship winner

PULASKI - ConnextCare announced that Carrie Kelley, LPN is the winner of the $500 Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship.
The Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship is awarded annually to an individual entering a program or continuing education in the field of nursing. Kelley is currently a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at ConnextCare and is continuing her education to become a Registered Nurse through Excelsior College.
In Kelley’s application she outlines her goals of continuing her education in health care stating; “I plan to continue my education and hope one day to follow in Kathy Ellis’s footsteps and not only become a Registered Nurse, but eventually a Clinical Nurse Practitioner committed to patient care and rural health care excellence.”
Kathleen A. Ellis, was the first Nurse Practitioner in New York state. Ellis was well known in the local community for her passion and commitment to serving the rural population. She worked at Northern Oswego County Health Services, Inc. (NOCHSI), which is now ConnextCare, at the Pulaski location, and spent four years working at NOCHSI’s Mexico Health Center. The community mourned the loss of Ellis when she lost her battle with cancer and passed away in December of 1996 at the age of 52.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.