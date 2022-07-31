ConnextCare announces 2022 Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship winner

Pictured from left are: Nancy Deavers, Chief Nursing/Quality Officer and Senior Vice President at ConnextCare; Beth Hallinan, Secretary of the ConnextCare Board of Directors; Carrie Kelley, LPN; RoseAnn Jerrett, board member; Tricia Peter-Clark, President and CEO of ConnextCare.

PULASKI - ConnextCare announced that Carrie Kelley, LPN is the winner of the $500 Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship.

The Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship is awarded annually to an individual entering a program or continuing education in the field of nursing. Kelley is currently a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at ConnextCare and is continuing her education to become a Registered Nurse through Excelsior College.

