Constellation Energy honored with OCO’s Donor of the Year award

FULTON - Constellation Energy was recently honored with Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Donor of the Year award. OCO recognized Constellation for its high standard of community involvement, including employee involvement as OCO volunteers and representation on OCO’s Board of Directors. “Constellation’s belief in investing in their community is evident through both individual employee and corporate donations of more than $60,000 to OCO services over the past 20 years and its alignment with OCO’s mission of helping people, supporting communities, and changing lives,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. Pictured from left are: OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear, Site Vice President James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant Tim Peters, OCO Board President John Zanewych, OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier and Site Vice President Constellation Nine Mile Point Peter Orphanos.
