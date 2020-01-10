CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual winter-time, family-fun-day Winterfest. This year’s event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Carthage Park, 1 Park Drive. The event, held with or without snow, includes cardboard sled races and design contest, scavenger hunt, horse drawn wagon rides, magic show, ladies frying pan toss, professional face painting, a large raffle, demonstrations and displays. Refreshments including hamburgers, hotdogs, pizza, sodas and cocoa will be available.
A possible addition this year are dog sled rides.
The chamber is seeking participants for the contests as well as vendors.
The Cardboard Sled Race is always a big draw for Winterfest.
There will be five categories for the race with prizes awarded for each. The Family Class is a mix of adults and children from the same household. Junior Free Style is for middle school students. Pee Wee is for elementary students. Free Style is for high-schoolers and Free Riders are anyone older than age 18. There is a maximum of five riders per sled.
Sleds are to be constructed of only cardboard, paper, tape and glue. No wood, metal, plastic or glass may be used.
All riders and sleds must be at the top of the hill for a pre-race inspection prior to race time.
Complete rules and application forms may be found on the chamber website at www.carthageny.com.
Another popular event is the Ladies’ Frying Pan Skillet Toss in which women see how far they can toss a cast iron skillet in the best of two throws. Registration forms are available at the chamber website or can be completed the day of the event.
The event’s main sponsors are Carthage Savings and Loan, Caskinette Ford, the village of Carthage, Price Chopper, Channel 7 News, Slack Chemical, Carthage Area Hospital, Northern Credit Union, AmeriCU and T.F. Wright Foundation.
The Chamber is seeking additional sponsors for the event at the Platimum - $500 or more, Gold - $101 to $499 or Silver - less than $100 levels.
The Winterfest committee is seeking donations of items and gift certificates for the raffle. Drawings are conducted every 15 minutes throughout the day.
Tickets for the raffle are available prior to Winterfest from the chamber office.
A limited number of vendor spaces for four or eight foot tables are available on a first come first serve basis. Vendors are requested to provide an item for the raffle. These spaces are to be for informational purposes and not for profit based business to sell their product.
For more information about Winterfest or to sign on as a sponsor, call the chamber office at 315-493-3590 or by email at carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
Held in conjunction with Winterfest for the second year, the Carthage First Church of the Nazarene, 960 State St., is hosting a CANstruction Zone Challenge to benefit the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry and the Wilna-Champion Transportation Association which operates a shuffle bus for senior citizens and disabled persons.
During the week of Feb. 3, the gymnasium at the church will be open for churches, businesses and organizations to build structures out of non-perishable food items. Last year’s entries included a piece of cake made from canned goods, minute rice and cereal boxes; a snowman made from toilet paper and paper towel, and a human sized candle made from canned goods.
Judging will be held during Winterfest at the church across the road from Carthage Park with judges, placing monetary donations at their favorite CANstruction.
Which ever organization collects the most money will win the challenge receiving a certificate and bragging rights.
For more information or to reserve a spot for the contest call Rev. Jamie McBride, church pastor, at 765-243-2910 or call the church at 315-493-2792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.