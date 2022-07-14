WATERTOWN — Miranda C. Snide is not known as someone who normally takes things slow.
The owner and baker at Cookie’s Goodies inWatertown, is described by those close to her as a very hard worker who goes above and beyond. Unfortunately, she was recently forced to slow down following a four-wheeler accident on July 3.
What was meant to be a fun pre-holiday party with friends ended in a collision that threw her from her vehicle and had her landing on her elbow, shattering much of her humerus bone and creating nerve damage. With a long recovery ahead, it is unclear when Miranda will be back to baking as usual.
The baker, affectionately referred to by many as Cookie, opened storefront almost one year ago on July 31, 2021, with her girlfriend Jessica “Jess” A. Hilton at 420 State St., behind Little Caesars. Now, with medical bills coming in and the store having been closed for about a week following the accident, finances are a concern for the couple moving forward.
To that end, loved ones have stepped in to try and help out to keep the new business afloat, and Miranda’s sister, Jessica A. Gordon, recently started a GoFundMe campaign to help her little sister as best she can during this time.
“She would give her shirt off her back. She is hard-working, kind-hearted, fun, loving, and can bake her buns off,” Jessica said. “Miranda does so much for everybody, I just hope to be able to get everyone together and give back the support she’s given. Medical bills and shop bills are piling in, I’m hoping to relieve some of that stress for her since she’s unable to work.”
Always a baker at heart, Ms. Snide, now 39, said she’s been at it since she was able to reach the stove, and learned how to make everything from scratch thanks to her grandmother, Bernice. She noted that many of the recipes featured at the store, aside from offerings that are gluten free, are her grandmother’s recipes.
Because everything is made from scratch and Miranda mixes ingredients by hand, taking more time and energy to prepare, she won’t be able to get back in the kitchen and bake like she used to for quite some time. Up to this point, she had been reluctant to teach others how to do what she does, but the time may have finally come.
Ms. Hilton noted that her girlfriend can be stubborn, but will need to give way if the business is to continue.
Two of the biggest sellers at the store are fudge, with over 20 different flavors, and brownies, along with many other sweet treats and savory options. As for how the baker got the nickname Cookie, she said it stemmed from her time working at the Brookside Diner down the road, where people would come in and say, “Hey Cookie, what are you cooking?”
The nickname stuck, and though she was let go during the pandemic after 11 years with the diner and then worked at Walmart for a time while baking on the side, the name stuck. Along with the name, some loyal customers stuck around as well, and now support her in her endeavors with her own location of Cookie’s Goodies.
“They’ll come in, we do small lunches and even if they’re small, they’ll come in and get our stuff just because they followed me from the diner,” Miranda said. “It’s frickin’ awesome.”
Though she is still in a lot of pain, Ms. Snide hopes to be at the shop to help out and oversee as much as possible until she’s ready to jump back into things. Having just opened nearly one year ago, she and Ms. Hilton aren’t ready to say goodbye to their dream, and will continue to fight to keep what they’ve built.
“We’re like a phoenix of the pandemic really — the tables, the booths, the trash can, it’s from a Subway that closed in Syracuse because of the pandemic,” Jess said.
The location also features grab ‘n’ go coolers from a Kinney’s in Syracuse that fell to the pandemic, there are elements repurposed to suit their needs from the old Carvel location down State Street, and pieces left over from the garden center that was located in the building prior to the bakery moving in.
“We made it work because we had a dream,” Jess said. “So when people come in and they’re like, ‘Can I have this, this, and this?’ I’m like you can have whatever you want, this is where dreams come true because this is our dream come true.”
The logo for the business, featured on various labels throughout, was created by Ms. Hilton: a cookie with a hat to represent Ms. Snide, who is not often caught without a cap.
She noted that a few weeks ago a young girl and her mother visited the store and they also bake, so now they sell their products at Cookie’s Goodies. Jess said that’s what it’s all about and that the shop, always looking to support local, will help those looking for a place to sell their goods. The location carries goodies for humans and pets, such as dog and cat treats, ice cream, chips, hot sauces, honey, and so much more. These days, they’re open Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. (ish).
“We always say ‘ish’ because we will lock up and then people will literally knock and say are you open?” Ms. Snide said. “So we will open just for them.”
Following the four-wheeler crash, Ms. Snide was taken to Samaritan Medical Center but almost immediately transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse due to the extent of her injuries. She ended up being there for about a week and had surgery to repair the damage, which consisted of having her humerus broken the rest of the way to be able to put muscle and nerve back where they belong. Now, she has pins, rods and screws in there to hold it all together. She had a nerve block in her neck and she was carrying around a bag of medicine until Tuesday night.
As it is still early on, the couple does not know what Ms. Snide will need in the future yet in terms of physical therapy and related matters. They were sent home from the hospital with a day’s worth of prescribed pain medication and told to schedule an appointment for a few weeks later, leaving Ms. Hilton to serve as a stand-in nurse at home, along with taking care of a 9-year-old and the couple’s two dogs and three cats.
Before the accident, there was an anniversary celebration being planned for the store, but now it might turn into a fundraiser at some point. Taking things day by day, Ms. Snide said she’s looking forward to when she’s able to get back up and running fully. Though it definitely wasn’t an ideal situation for it, the accident made her slow down, she said, something she is very much not used to.
“The one day I close the shop to go and have fun and this happens,” Ms. Snide said. “Normally I don’t stop. Literally I go to another job after here, delivering pizza at Papa Tino’s, and then come back and bake. I’ve seen many two to three o’clock in the morning days just baking away.”
Those wishing to donate to help with Ms. Snide’s medical bills and keep Cookie’s Goodies afloat may do so through the following link: http://wdt.me/Cookies_GoFundMe.
