Cooperative Extension of Oswego County still serving the community

MEXICO – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County wants to remind Oswego County residents that their entire team is working daily to respond to these challenging times and continue to serve Oswego County residents. Whether it be assisting homeowners in food safety questions, providing answers about when to plant a garden or if a particular type fabric should be used for a face mask, Oswego County Cooperative Extension is available.
Cooperative Extension’s strength continues to be providing researched based information from scientists to the public. The nationwide Cooperative Extension system was formed over 100 years ago to connect homeowners with university researchers to improve the quality of life through safe food preparation and production. Back then, professors traveled by trains to conduct their educational workshops. Today, they are using digital or virtual platforms to share their expertise.
While the office in Mexico is closed, staff working from home are answering questions by phone and email. Staff will guide residents and remotely discuss solutions to the issues residents are facing every day. Anyone can access the experts at Cooperative Extension by calling 315-963-7286 and listening to the messages which will direct people to the correct department. Gardening and agriculture questions should be left on extension 200. Food safety questions are directed to extension 300. Sewing, natural resources, and youth development questions message should be left at extension 400. Leave a message, speaking clearly, and the staff will return a call within a day.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County’s commitment to providing accurate information and helping people improve their lives has never wavered, even during these trying times.
Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.
