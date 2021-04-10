COPENHAGEN — The World Vision Global 6K for Water to raise money for water projects in developing countries is set for 9 a.m. May 22 at Copenhagen Central School.
A discount on registration fees is valid through Monday.
This is a 6-kilometer (3.7 miles) run/walk, and virtual participants are always welcome. Last year’s event included participants from Pennsylvania, Florida, California and Hawaii.
The registration fee for adults is $50, which is the average cost to provide lasting clean water to one person. The fee for youth under 18 is $25.
To register, visit www.teamworldvision.org/team/copenhagen and click on “Join our team.” For a $15 discount on all registrations until 11:59 p.m. Monday, enter promo code CLEANWATER.
Participants each receive a T-shirt, medal and a unique race bib that features the name and photo of a child who will benefit from World Vision water projects.
Contact Leslie Sheldon (lesliesheldon7@hotmail.com, 315-777-0994) for more information.
