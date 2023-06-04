COPENHAGEN — This year’s World Vision Global 6K for Water, held May 20, attracted 95 participants and raised $4,076, enough to provide 81 people with lasting clean water.
Next year’s event, the eighth annual 6-kilometer run/walk to raise money for clean-water projects around the world is set for 9 a.m. May 18, starting at Copenhagen Central School.
