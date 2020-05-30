COPENHAGEN — Jillann Micek has participated in the World Vision Global 6K for Water all four years there has been a Copenhagen team for the event.
The 6-kilometer run/walk is a fundraiser for water projects in developing countries, and it was held as a virtual event this year because of restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Copenhagen team featured 69 participants from five states — Pennsylvania, Florida, Hawaii, California and New York — and raised $2,835 through registration fees and donations.
Mrs. Micek and her husband, Jay, walked a course near their home in Copenhagen on May 16. The Miceks each carried two one-gallon jugs of water from their halfway point to the finish to symbolize the journey many women and children make every day to collect water from rivers, streams and water holes that is often unsafe to drink.
The course distance is 6K (3.7 miles) because that is the average distance people have to walk to bring home water.
“I’ve got to tell you, carrying water is hard work,” Mrs. Micek said. “It really makes the walk so much more real. And we were only carrying two gallons each. I’m sure the women and children carry much more than that.”
Lack of clean water is the number one preventable cause of death in the world, according to World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization that works in about 100 countries, including the United States. More than 800 children younger than age 5 die every day from diarrhea caused by drinking contaminated water and from poor sanitation.
“We take for granted the access we have to clean water, whether it be from the faucets in our homes or the bottles of water we buy in stores,” said Leslie Sheldon, organizer of the Copenhagen event. “Clean water is everywhere for us. We never have to worry about disease caused by drinking dirty water.”
About 785 million people lack access to clean drinking water, according to World Vision. Children often miss school because they spend so much time collecting water.
There were more participants for Copenhagen this year than each of the last two years, and the team was just shy of the 71 people who registered in its first year in 2017.
“When I first learned this was being planned as a virtual event, I didn’t expect to get more than a handful of people interested in participating,” Ms. Sheldon said. “But the response to this effort was amazing considering the financial uncertainty we’re all facing. I am so grateful for the support.”
Participants each received a race bib featuring a child in Africa, Cambodia or Sri Lanka who will benefit from World Vision water projects. The children on the race bibs also are available for sponsorship for $39 per month, which helps ensure they and their families have access to clean water, nutritious food, healthcare, education and economic opportunities.
Kristy Sullivan of Carthage has participated in the event three out of four years, while her children Cole and Terra also have been involved, and this year their dog Lucy joined in.
In 2017, the Sullivans sponsored Kwame Cephas of Ghana, who was pictured on Terra’s race bib.
“At our first 6K, our family sponsored the child from our race bib and have had regular contact with him ever since,” Mrs. Sullivan said. “We feel fortunate to be able to sponsor him, his family and his village with our monthly donation.”
Alesa Bernat of Lowville has also participated in the walk since it has been held locally.
“I became involved through my church,” she said. “I currently can’t sponsor a child through World Vision, but I do enjoy participating in a local event that has a wider world mission.”
In the past she has pushed her children in a stroller at the event.
“This was their first time walking alongside me,” she said of her sons Sydney, 5, and Thomas, 3. “This year because the event was virtual they both helped map our route beforehand. We used it as an opportunity to talk about maps and routes for school. We also talked about the world water crisis.”
Their route included walking down wind farm access lanes.
“It was a great way to exercise and spend time together after being cooped up for so long with the school closure,” Mrs. Bernat said. “Sydney was sad that we couldn’t join the runners and walkers who typically do the event in Copenhagen, but he enjoyed seeing pictures online.”
“I love doing the walk for water,” Sydney said. “Last time Miss Leslie had music and snacks. People are happy there. We take pictures with all the people and everybody claps because they are nice.”
Although they did not quite walk a 6K, “Team Bernat” walked 4K in an hour with the boys each carrying 16-ounce water bottles.
The Bernat boys, along with Naomi Sheldon, 5, of Zieglerville, Pa., were the Copenhagen team’s youngest participants, according to Ms. Sheldon.
Participants who registered from the farthest distance from Copenhagen were Christine and Doug Haller of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Mr. Haller is a native of Adams. There also were two team members from Santee, Calif., four from the Port Richey, Fla., area, and two from Zieglerville, Pa. New York state participants included Dave Shea of Ogdensburg and Jim Miller of Baldwinsville.
One of the Florida participants, Brenda Terry, a Rochester native, is a missionary to Kenya. She would be in Kenya now if it weren’t for the pandemic affecting her travel plans. She knows what it’s like firsthand to have to walk to a stream with a jerry can to collect water. The community where she serves in Kenya now has a well. Ms. Terry, who is also a World Vision child ambassador, already has registered her own 6K team for next year.
Among the fastest runners were Betsy Nicol of Copenhagen, Scott Connell of Watertown, Allison Villeneuve, 16, of Copenhagen, Christine Haller of Hawaii, and Kaylee Kloster, 14, of Copenhagen. Allison carried an 8.8-pound gallon jug of water from the halfway point on the River Road in Copenhagen to the finish line at Copenhagen school, which is the location where the event is usually held. Her younger sisters, Aliza and Alexis, each carried 23-pound water jugs.
Jaime Tapke of Croghan, Rebekah Widrick of Beaver Falls and Laurie Sponaugle of Lowville were the team’s top fundraisers. Betsy Nicol of Copenhagen and Mark Graczyk of Sackets Harbor were the top donors.
Ms. Terry’s granddaughter, Brigette Bradley of Port Richey, Fla., participated in the 6K and chose to sponsor 5-year-old Edward of Uganda, who was featured on her race bib.
“(My Nana) has always had a soft spot for Uganda,” Ms. Bradley said. “So in her honor I sponsored Edward. World Vision is for sure her passion, and she never takes any credit because she know all the glory is to God and it is His work she is doing.”
There were more than 21,000 people participating on more than 1,000 teams across the United States. Enough money was raised to provide clean water to more than 32,000 people.
The amount raised through the Copenhagen event over the four years is $11,163. The average cost for World Vision to provide lasting clean water to one person is $50, so the impact over four years is clean water for 223 people.
Donations for World Vision water projects still are being accepted. Visit www.teamworldvision.org/team/copenhagen and click on “Support us.” To sponsor one of the children on the race bibs or any child through World Vision, contact Ms. Sheldon at lesliesheldon7@hotmail.com or 315-777-0994.
Next year’s local 6K is scheduled for May 22 at Copenhagen Central School, and the virtual option also will be offered.
A 50% discount on registration fees is available until midnight tonight with discount code “6K21.” Visit www.teamworldvision.org/team/copenhagen2021 and click on “Join our team.”
Global water crisis
- 785 million people don’t have access to clean drinking water
- Lack of clean water is the No. 1 preventable cause of death in the world
- More than 800 children younger than 5 die every day from illnesses caused by drinking dirty water and from poor sanitation
- 6 kilometers is the average distance many people walk every day to collect water that is often unsafe to drink
