WATERTOWN — Local police officers stood on the roofs of multiple Dunkin’ locations Friday morning to garner donations and awareness for the Special Olympics New York.
About 200 law enforcement from 40 agencies across the state, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police, participated in the statewide Cops on Top event across several Dunkin’ establishments, including ones on Arsenal Street, Washington Street and in Evans Mills. At least one city police officer and Fort Drum soldiers from the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club assisted local police at the event.
Officers including sheriff’s deputy Carrie A. Mangino, who has participated in the event for five years, stood atop the roofs either by themselves or in pairs of two, while their partners collected donations at the front entrances and at drive-thrus starting at 6:30 a.m. They set up a tent at the Arsenal Street location in the back of the building, selling promotional merchandise to help raise funds.
As a grassroots effort, Ms. Mangino said Special Olympics New York relies on aid from law enforcement agencies to help raise money to support its efforts. The money raised during the event helps offset athletes’ costs for sneakers, uniforms, equipment and training and travel, she said.
“The Special Olympics doesn’t receives funding like other nonprofits get,” she said. “There are few organizations I really put my time and money behind.”
The Joy in Childhood foundation presented a $15,000 donation to support the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.