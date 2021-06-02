OSWEGO — There is still time to register for the June 6 Corn Hole Tournament with proceeds to benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County.
This fundraising event, a first of it’s kind for the CAC, is set to kick-off at Malone’s Irish Hideaway, 271 Barker Road, Oswego, with registration at 11 a.m. and competition beginning at noon. In addition there will be raffles and prizes throughout the day with live music featuring Dave Wolever beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The event is open to the public and people are encouraged to stop out and help support the CAC even if not competing. The registration fee for a team of two is just $50 and can be purchased online at www.oswegocac.org/events/corn-hole-tournament or people can contact by phone at (315) 59CHILD/(315) 592-4453 ext. 3117 or email sarah.weigelt@oswegocac.org to learn more.
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the Multi Disciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. The CAC also provides community outreach and efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.
