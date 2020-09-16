Cortiva Agriscience donates to backpack program

Copenhagen Central School received $5,000 for the School Backpack Program from Corteva Agriscience. The funds are used to fill backpacks with food for students in need over the weekends. Pictured, from left, are Andy Mower, Pioneer Seeds representative; Nicole Grandjean, Backpack Program coordinator; and Dean Wheeler, Pioneer Seeds representative. Contributed photo

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.