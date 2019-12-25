FULTON - The Country Cruisers Car Club of Hannibal, and the Fulton Fire Dept. each recently made donations to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), in support of their efforts to help families in need. Country Cruisers donated $500. The Fulton Fire Department had a coat drive and collected 42 coats, and 19 hats and gloves.
“We are extremely grateful to both of these organizations for their continued support” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “Needs are great at this time of year and these donations are very important in helping to meet needs in our community” For more information on supporting the food pantry or CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.