MASSENA — Eligible residents looking for emergency rental assistance with COVID-19 Emergency Solutions grant funding through Massena’s Maximizing Independent Living Choices will find the well has gone dry.
Courtnie D. Toms, deputy director of Maximizing Independent Living Choices, or MILC, said the program is primarily out of funding.
“This program provided rental arrears, security deposits, rental assistance for clients at or below 50% of the area median income,” she said in a memo to members of the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force. “What little we have left is for staff to finish up with the current clients who are on the program.”
Ms. Toms, a member of the task force, was unable to attend last week’s meeting, but provided a written update on funding for various assistance programs offered through MILC.
Meanwhile, she said, the Solutions to End Homelessness Program is actively working with participants who need rental arrears, security deposits and first month’s rent to get established into permanent housing or prevent an eviction.
“This program is for participants at or below 30% of the area median income. We can help with up to six months of rental arrears,” Ms. Toms said.
She said they have been averaging 10 new calls a day for assistance.
“It has been very busy. However, not all calls fall into the homeless prevention or rapid re-housing criteria. So we may receive many calls, but not all result in an application for assistance,” she said.
They’ll refer the individual to other agencies for assistance not provided by MILC.
“Examples of ineligible assistance includes mortgage arrears, tax (school/property) arrears, past due utility bills, credit bills, repairs and household furnishings,” Ms. Toms said.
She said the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is still open to the public by applying on the ERAP website, wdt.me/VeEK3Q. Maximizing Independent Living Choices has part-time staff available to assist tenants with applications if needed.
“This has been helpful for those who have a pending eviction court date and need more time to produce their rental arrears or make other arrangements. ERAP is a tool that may help prevent a court-ordered eviction,” Ms. Toms said.
She said she didn’t have an update on whether the state was still paying on ERAP applications at this time.
“However, we recently did complete an application and the tenant was awarded the full 15 months of assistance after a month of waiting on a decision in July,” she said.
