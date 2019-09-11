Credit union supports ogtoberfest

St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union recently made a $250 sponsorship donation to the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce’s Ogtoberfest. From left are Richard Tacchino, SLFCU business development manager and Chamber board member; Laura Pearson, Chamber executive director; Todd Mashaw, SLFCU CEO; and Kevin McDonough, Chamber board member.
