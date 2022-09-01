WATERTOWN — During its 131-year history, the weather vane on the steeple of the First Baptist Church has gone through all kinds of north country weather, causing it to become rusted and a piece of it to break apart.

But, in a little over an hour, two massive cranes plucked the metal artifact from 150 feet in the air and brought it down to earth on Thursday morning.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.