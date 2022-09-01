WATERTOWN — During its 131-year history, the weather vane on the steeple of First Baptist Church has gone through all kinds of north country weather, causing it to become rusted and a piece of it to break apart.

But, in a little over an hour Thursday morning, two massive cranes plucked the metal artifact from 150 feet in the air and brought it down to Earth.

A crane removes a 131-year-old weather vane from the tower of First Baptist Church on Watertown’s Public Square Thursday morning. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
After removal, the weather vane was taken to Converse Welding, 267 High St., for restoration and repairs. That work should take about a month. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
