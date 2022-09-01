WATERTOWN — During its 131-year history, the weather vane on the steeple of First Baptist Church has gone through all kinds of north country weather, causing it to become rusted and a piece of it to break apart.
But, in a little over an hour Thursday morning, two massive cranes plucked the metal artifact from 150 feet in the air and brought it down to Earth.
“It was time to come down before Mother Nature brought it down,” said Steven S. Massaro, who is heading a committee working on the project to restore the weather vane on the church at 207 State St.
The weather vane project is part of an effort by a group of community leaders who are taking steps to repair the church’s leaky roof and complete some other exterior work.
The project started at about 8 a.m. to get the two cranes into place. Two men then were suspended into the air and worked from inside a bucket from one of the cranes to disassemble the weather vane from the steeple, while an operator in the other crane gently lowered the piece down to the sidewalk.
After it was disconnected, the weather vane was placed against a “No Parking” sign.
No one had been up there since the weather vane was installed.
“We’re relieved,” Mr. Massaro said.
The east end of Public Square and portions of Mill and State streets were closed to traffic during the operation.
Theresa resident Al French was taking his wife to a nearby eye appointment when he saw the two large cranes in the middle of downtown. He stopped to watch.
He knew a little bit about the project and that it had been delayed two times before Thursday’s successful mission.
“The two cranes are huge, just huge,” he said. “It’s rare to see two cranes like that in Watertown.”
The weather vane was taken to Converse Welding, 267 High St., where restoration and repairs will be completed. That work should be completed in about a month, Mr. Massaro said.
About $8,700 in donations were raised to bring in the four-person crew from Auburn Crane and Rigging to remove the weather vane from the church. It’ll cost about that much to get it back up there, Mr. Massaro said.
The city of Watertown owns the clock in the tower, while the church is a separate owner of the building.
The removal of the weather vane was first delayed in July after a Canandaigua crane company pulled out of the project at the last minute. The Auburn company had to postpone it again two weeks ago after one of the cranes had a mechanical issue.
The current stone structure, built in 1891 and dedicated in 1892, has held a prominent place in the community for more than a century. In 1901, a clock — one that monitors time to this day — was installed on the tower. A bell inside weighs 2,500 pounds. Local residents made contributions to the project.
