CARTHAGE — “Cabin 3 — The Outpost” through the Carthage Baptist Church is organizing a CROP WALK and is inviting all north country churches, the Village Ecumenical Ministry of Carthage, all Carthage area sports teams and clubs to join in.
CROP, an acronym for Christian Rural Overseas Program, began in 1947 under the wing of Church World Service, which was founded the previous year. Its primary mission was to help Midwest farm families to share their grain with hungry neighbors in post-World War II Europe and Asia. The story of the CROP Hunger Walk goes back to 1969 when teens in Bismarck, N.D. and York County, Penn., decided it was time to do something for families who had to walk miles for food and clean water. Now, the CROP Hunger Walks support the Church World Service in providing food and resources for people worldwide.
Locally the walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 8, gathering at 1 p.m. at the Carthage Farmers Market Pavilion on Riverside Drive. The walk will be held rain or shine and begin at about 1:15 p.m.
Walkers may choose a 1- or 3-mile course. All walkers will head east down Riverside Drive then turn left and head North on State Street. The 1-mile walkers will go as far as the Carthage Post Office and then head back to the Farmers Market Pavilion. The 3-mile walkers will continue to the pavilion by the large playground in the Carthage Park, then return to the Farmers Market Pavilion.
Walkers can find sponsors who will support them for the walk or a certain amount of money for a distance. All funds raised go to the Church World Service. A portion of the money raised is to come back to the Carthage Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry.
Walkers can register online at events.crophungerwalk.org/2023. People may join as an individual, form a team or join the Carthage NY team established by the local walk organizers. The “Carthage NY” team also has links on the “Cabin 3 — The Outpost” and the “First Baptist Church of Carthage NY “ Facebook pages.
On the Crop Walk webpage, people may also make donations and track the fundraising efforts of individuals and teams. There is also information about forming a team and fundraising.
“If we work together, we can end world hunger,” said J. Erik Svereika, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Carthage. “That’s why we’re participating in the 2023 CROP Hunger Walk to support CWS and help families who are struggling with hunger. Please, join us with your steps and your donations. Together we will provide more meals for the growing number of people in our community who need them and create greater food security in communities around the world.”
According the Crop Walk website, $17 purchases chickens for family to provide eggs for protein for the family’s diet, $30 will purchase a water filter to provide clean safe drinking water for a family and $75 can purchase a week’s worth of groceries to help a refugee settling in the United States.
The Carthage walk is the only one being held in Northern New York.
For more information contact Pastor Erik at 315-493-1232.
