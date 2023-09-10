CARTHAGE — “Cabin 3 — The Outpost” through the Carthage Baptist Church is organizing a CROP WALK and is inviting all north country churches, the Village Ecumenical Ministry of Carthage, all Carthage area sports teams and clubs to join in.

CROP, an acronym for Christian Rural Overseas Program, began in 1947 under the wing of Church World Service, which was founded the previous year. Its primary mission was to help Midwest farm families to share their grain with hungry neighbors in post-World War II Europe and Asia. The story of the CROP Hunger Walk goes back to 1969 when teens in Bismarck, N.D. and York County, Penn., decided it was time to do something for families who had to walk miles for food and clean water. Now, the CROP Hunger Walks support the Church World Service in providing food and resources for people worldwide.

