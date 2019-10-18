Cruisers club donates to Volunteer Transportation Center 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now The Volunteer Transportation Center received a $500 donation from the Northern Cruisers Auto Club in Lewis County. Jeremiah S. Papineau, the VTC foundation director, receives the donation from Sylvia M. Woodhouse of Lowville. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Feature Stories Community Giving Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News High school sports: Rain wipes out most of Section 10 slate for Thursday 3 area field bands compete Oct. 27 for state championships Oswego County football teams aiming for playoffs Oswego County Legislature OKs applying for money for river access project OMS seeks community support for free materials Oswego Players and the Church of the Resurrection continue a 15 year theater collaboration House oversight chairman Elijah E. Cummings dies at 68 Musselman Building receives initial approval for facade grant Most Popular Watertown contractor owes thousands after string of unfinished jobs Massena woman sentenced to weekends in jail for death of grandson Calcium woman accused of tackling and punching woman, taking her cell phone Former North Country Housing Council staffer charged with theft of more than $8k Italian Market planned by former Alteri Bakery owner and partners Classifieds WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers. BLANCHARD'S AUCTION SERVICE . NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT. AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184 BUYING JUNK VEHICLES . AUCTION PREVIEWS Sun. Oct. 20th $300,000 Retail Value Carpet & AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial SEASONED FIREWOOD- FACE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.