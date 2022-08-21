CANTON— For his third bike ride fundraiser for Team A to Z, John J. Friot Jr. has added to the challenge. Prior to his 65-mile ride across St. Lawrence County, Mr. Friot will roller blade 25 miles in and around Canton and Madrid.
“We wanted to change it up a little bit for the third year,” he said. “Let’s throw a little monkey wrench in it.”
Mr. Friot will be joined on the roller blading challenge by his son John J. Friot III, Brandon A. O’Shea and Caleb Hartmann, on Aug. 29.
What has become an annual bike riding event started with a chance encounter nearly nine years ago when Mr. Friot, a State Park police officer spotted an out-of-date license plate on a camper.
The camper was owned by Tonya S. and Carter L. Moulton, of Madrid.
Mr. Friot spotted the couple sometime later, with updated plates, at Coles Creek State Park where he met their son Adam.
“From that point forward, we’ve just been connected,” Mr. Friot told the Watertown Daily Times in 2021.
Adam and his younger brother Zachary are both autistic.
The Moultons have rallied with family and friends for more than a decade, initially raising money for Team Adam, which evolved into Team A to Z.
“From Adam to Zachary, and every kid in between,” Mrs. Moulton said.
Team A to Z funds were first collected for NYSARC, now called The Arc New York, and its annual St. Lawrence County Autism Awareness Walk. The Moultons then established a Team A to Z committee, previously operating under the umbrella of the Massena Rotary Club and now operating under the United Church of Madrid.
The initial fundraising operation was a vendor show that was curtailed by the pandemic.
That’s when Mr. Friot decided to raise money with a bike ride and now a uniquely north country biathalon of bike riding and roller blading.
The money raised by the bike ride will go to a scholarship fund that benefits students from Madrid-Waddington Central School, Canton Central School and Edward-Knox Central School.
Those schools also are the reason for the route the bike riders will take once the roller blading is completed.
“We start at Canton school and then we’re going to go to Madrid-Waddington school where another scholarship is awarded and then we are going all the way up to Edward-Knox and that’s where the third scholarship is awarded,” Mr. Friot said.
The route ends at Taylor Park in Canton where a cookout is planned.
“Hopefully the beach will be open so we can do a little swimming,” he said.
Joining Mr. Friot on the bike ride will be Jake M. Yeager, Cory A. Williamson, Bryan Royston, Jeff Schussler and Kristen Schussler.
Donations to Team A-Z can be made by check (payable to United Church of Madrid with Team A-Z in the memo). They can be mailed to Team A to Z, care of Tonya Moulton, 235 Westway Road, Madrid, NY 13660.
Donations can also be made by PayPal, Venmo and other online apps. Information can be found on the Team A to Z Facebook page.
Team A to Z is committing to award one $500 cash scholarship to a student from each school annually, and excess donations are reserved for additional scholarships and assistance for families with special needs children in the county, particularly when a need is not covered by insurance or a school district.
Previous scholarships have been awarded to students pursuing work in occupational therapy, special education and self-direction support with the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. If seniors are not planning on working in a relevant field, applicants who have volunteered with people with disabilities are considered.
The roller bladers will take off early at about 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, and the cyclists will take off from the Canton High School parking lot at about 10 a.m.
