CYO youth pack food bags for homeless

FULTON - Participants in the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) at Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), recently packed 30 bags of food to be distributed to the homeless in Oswego County. “This helped our students learn about the impact of homelessness and poverty while increasing our outreach services,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. Participants included, from left: Hayden McCauliffe, Ryleigh Williams, Kaiya Stupp and Natalina Smegelsky. For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
