WATERTOWN — Thompson Park will host the Daniel J. Briggs Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Saturday.
Daniel J. Briggs committed suicide on March 3, 2014, after years of being tormented by bullies. Proceeds from the walk will benefit the Daniel Briggs Fund for Integrity, a grant fund set up with the Northern New York Community Foundation that will offer grants to schools for bullying prevention and character education programs.
The first grant went to Lyme Central School District this past year for its GRIT (Gratitude, Responsibility, Integrity, and Tolerance) program.
Registration opens at 10 a.m. at the park pavilion and the walk starts at 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Amy Briggs at DanielBriggsMemorialWalk@gmail.com
