DAR donates $500 to TAUNY
Traditional Arts in Upstate New York received a $500 donation from the Nihanawate Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The funds will benefit a new interactive exhibit at the TAUNY Center featuring recipients of the North Country Heritage Awards. Pictured are TAUNY Executive Director Jill Breit, left, and Marlyne Miller, Nihanawate chapter regent.

