WATERTOWN — Free hotdogs and pizza, petting zoo and gifts from Santa Claus will be offered at the ’Tis the Season: a Day of Giving event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at State St. Market, 454 State St.
Steven J. Haggerty, owner of City Dawgz of NNY, teamed up with Strut Boutique to orchestrate the outdoor event with help from 40 sponsors. Mr. Haggerty said he wanted to give back to children and people in need in the area, a desire partially fueled by his mother, Doris Haggerty, who died Nov. 16.
Only the first 300 kids who attend the event will receive gifts from Santa, who will be joined by Mrs. Claus.
The Day of Giving festivities also offer live music, face painting, a visit from hockey players from the Watertown Wolves and team mascot Blizzard and raffle items such as a Nintendo Switch and a flat screen television. Mr. Haggerty said raffle proceeds, along with the leftover food and gifts, will be donated to the Watertown Urban Mission and the Tunes 92.5 Christmas Crusade for Kids.
“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of so many businesses,” and people who supported the event, Mr. Haggerty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.