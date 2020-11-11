MEXICO — Operation Reindeer is a program to help families in need whose children attend school within The Mexico Academy and Central School District.
To refer yourself or a family with children ages infant to 18 years of age, contact a school nurse at the child’s school within the Mexico Academy and Central School District or Bob Green, Operation Reindeer co-chairperson, at 315-963-2630 no later than Friday, Nov. 20.
This deadline is firm and no walk-ins will be accepted on the distribution day as it has been for the past few years. On the day of distribution, it will be curbside pick-up only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.